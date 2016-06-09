9th Circ. Asks Calif. Court About Insurance Interest Disclosure

Law360, San Francisco (January 19, 2018, 3:16 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday asked the California Supreme Court to weigh in on whether Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and other insurers are exempt from disclosing compound interest charges on policy loans.



A three-judge panel said it’s unclear whether the state's constitution exempts lenders from the disclosure requirements, or whether a signed insurance application and a policy that includes a compound interest provision satisfies the disclosure requirement. The insurance companies argue those elements together constitute a disclosure, since they form a single contract.



The panel...

