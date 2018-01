USA Gymnastics Ends Deal With Karolyi Ranch Center

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- USA Gymnastics on Thursday said it has ended its relationship with the Karolyi Ranch training center, one of the locations where former team doctor Larry Nassar is alleged to have molested gymnasts, an announcement that came amid a sentencing hearing in which Nassar pled guilty to sexual abuse charges.



“USA Gymnastics has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, Texas,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry said in a statement. “It will no longer serve as the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center.”...

