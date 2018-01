'#Killinnazis' Uproar Shows Attys Must Tread Lightly Online

Law360, Philadelphia (January 19, 2018, 9:48 PM EST) -- Recent fallout from courthouse photos posted to an attorney’s Instagram page, including his loss of admission privileges in Philadelphia and the challenging of a $28 million jury verdict based on his use of the inflammatory hashtag “#killinnazis,” offers a cautionary tale about how even purportedly personal social media use can land lawyers in trouble, experts say.



Ned McWilliams, a partner at Levin Papantonio Thomas Mitchell Rafferty & Proctor PA, found himself in hot water earlier this month after Bayer AG, the defendant in a closely watched...

