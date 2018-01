Insurer Needn’t Cover Vandalism By Ex-Tenant, Court Says

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 3:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday found Aspen American Insurance Co. does not have to cover vandalism to a New York restaurant by an evicted sublessee, saying that a policy exclusion for damage by people with access to the property applied.



U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield said Winking Group LLC had not provided sufficient evidence to overcome Aspen’s claim that ex-tenant East Market Inc. was responsible for the damage to the restaurant and that the fact East Market had been evicted five days earlier did...

