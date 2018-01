Ford, Class Fight Exhaust-Odor Deal Objector In 11th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. and representatives of a class of Floridians who drove Ford Explorers that may have had a defective exhaust system have asked the Eleventh Circuit to throw out an objection to the settlement, saying the deal was fair to drivers and acknowledged the risk that they would lose at trial.



The automaker struck a deal in 2016 that gives repair subsidies to people who leased or bought an Explorer from the 2011 through 2015 model years and awards their lawyers $5 million, but three...

