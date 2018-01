1st Circ. Urged To Revive Conagra ‘Natural’ Labeling Suit

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- A consumer alleging Conagra Brands Inc.’s Wesson brand cooking oils are misrepresented as "natural" urged the First Circuit on Thursday to revive her proposed class action in Massachusetts, arguing the labeling does in fact mislead a reasonable consumer.



Margaret Lee said the lower court tossed her allegations because they didn’t meet the standard for “unfair” conduct, even though she is alleging deception rather than unfairness. Lee further argued that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says companies shouldn’t label products natural if they contain man-made ingredients,...

