Aubin Ruling Changes Nothing For Fla. Asbestos Claims

By Jonathan Ruckdeschel, Alan Pickert, Anita Pryor and Rebecca Vinocur January 19, 2018, 11:39 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 11:39 AM EST) -- Collectively, we and our respective law firms have litigated thousands of products liability cases in Florida involving asbestos. We write to correct the misimpression left by the Jan. 10, 2018, Law360 article entitled How A Fla. Verdict Could Change Asbestos Litigation that the Florida Supreme Court’s decision in Aubin v. Union Carbide changed products liability law in Florida to the benefit of persons who are injured or killed as a result of exposure to asbestos.

In 1973, the Fifth Circuit issued the seminal decision regarding asbestos-products...
