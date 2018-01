Kuwait Co. To Get Up To $1.3B To Supply Food To US Troops

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency on Thursday awarded a five-year contract valued at as much as $1.38 billion to Kuwait and Gulf Link Transport Co. to lead logistics and food distribution operations for U.S. military personnel in the Gulf region.



Kuwait and Gulf Link Transport, a Kuwait-based international logistics firm offering supply chain management services in the Middle East, said the value of the contract is estimated to be worth at least $690 million and will not exceed $1.38 billion for the duration of the contract.



The contract...

