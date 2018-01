Thompson Hine Atty Still DQ’d In $86M Pump-And-Dump Case

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 7:28 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge has declined to reconsider his disqualification of a Thompson Hine LLP attorney from representing a broker charged with aiding an $86 million pump-and-dump scheme, ruling in an order entered Thursday that there’s no alternative but for the broker to find new counsel.



U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano said he would not reconsider his late-December decision to disqualify veteran white collar litigator Maranda Fritz from representing her longtime client Michael Morris in a case alleging a criminal scheme to manipulate the stock...

