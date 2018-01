BoingBoing Owner Wants Out Of Playboy's Copyright Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 19, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- The owner of online news site BoingBoing urged a California federal court Thursday to toss Playboy’s copyright infringement suit over a story that linked to a slideshow of every centerfold the men’s magazine ever published, saying that linking to others’ content isn’t against the law.



Playboy Entertainment Group Inc. had in November accused Happy Mutants LLC, owner of boingboing.net, of wrongfully using Playboy’s famous unfolding photos of naked women without permission to generate clicks and advertising revenue, court records show.



But Happy Mutants pushed back in...

