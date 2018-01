Sony, Movie Producer Settle Suit Over 2014 Cyberattack

Law360, Miami (January 19, 2018, 3:33 PM EST) -- The producer of the 2015 film "To Write Love On Her Arms" agreed to settle its breach of contract claims against Sony Pictures over the leak of its film to the public in the wake of the 2014 Sony cyberattack.



Sony Pictures World Wide Acquisitions Inc. and Possibility Pictures II LLC, which produced the 2015 film, said they had agreed to settle the suit and asked the court to dismiss it in a filing in the Middle District of Florida.



Details of the agreement were not...

