Trade Agencies Will Feel Gov't Shutdown Sting

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- The shuttering of the U.S. government will have dramatic effects across the vast federal bureaucracy, and the nation’s trade apparatus is no exception, with agencies preparing for a considerable hit to ongoing negotiations and the enforcement of U.S. trade laws.



There’s probably never an ideal time for the government to run out of money, but the latest episode of budgetary theatrics has put the Trump administration in a special kind of bind as it prepares for the latest round of the contentious North American Free Trade...

