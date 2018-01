Trump Asks High Court To Review Order Maintaining DACA

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 10:39 PM EST) -- The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to “vindicate the law” by leapfrogging over the Ninth Circuit and reviewing a California federal court’s temporary pause of the federal government’s move to wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



The federal government contends that without the high court’s intervention, the Northern District of California’s order would allow immigrants unauthorized to be in the U.S. to remain in the country and would force the federal government to go along with an Obama administration...

