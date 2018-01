NLRB Gets 2-Month Pause In McDonald's Case To Talk Deal

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge on Friday granted the board’s general counsel a two-month pause near the end of a sprawling, yearslong trial over whether McDonald’s USA LLC and its franchisees are jointly liable for alleged labor law violations so that the parties can discuss a potential settlement.



Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito granted a request made Wednesday by the NLRB general counsel’s office to stay the proceedings for 60 days after McDonald’s reached out last month to open talks regarding a global settlement of...

