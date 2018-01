WTO Sets Deadline For US Dumping-Calculation Changes

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 6:11 PM EST) -- The World Trade Organization on Friday said the U.S. has until Aug. 22 to alter its calculation methods for anti-dumping duties as part of its compliance with adverse rulings made in a dispute with China at the global trade body.



A WTO-appointed arbitrator said the U.S.’ suggestion of 24 months to implement the recommendations of a dispute settlement body was excessive, but also disagreed with China’s suggestion that it would only need six months. Instead, the arbitrator gave the U.S. 15 months, retroactive to May, when...

