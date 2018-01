Liquidation Can't Be Reopened For Old Claim, NJ Panel Says

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Friday affirmed a lower court’s finding that a Michigan state road agency can’t reopen a Garden State insurer’s decades-old liquidation case in order to recoup payouts from car crash claims, ruling that the insolvency was properly finalized.



The three-judge panel’s opinion dealt a blow to the Road Commission of Oakland County, Michigan, which argued, among other things, that the Superior Court judge who issued an order approving the final settlement of Integrity Insurance Co.’s estate in New Jersey didn’t consider...

To view the full article, register now.