Client Insult Protected From Atty Defamation Suit: NJ Court

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- Whether or not a defendant in a fee dispute with his former attorney actually believed the lawyer was a "no good drunk,” as he wrote in an email, is irrelevant to whether the statement was protected by the litigation privilege, a New Jersey appeals court said Friday.



Rejecting attorney W. James MacNaughton’s appeal of the dismissal of his defamation suit, the court agreed that the disparaging email sent by MacNaughton’s ex-client, Shai Harmelech, was protected because it came in the course of a judicial proceeding, dismissing...

