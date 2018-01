DHS Waives Environmental Laws To Construct Border Wall

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced in a Federal Register notice Monday that it is waiving more than 30 environmental laws to swiftly construct a 20-mile border wall in eastern New Mexico, inciting outrage among conservation advocates.



The agency waived protections for endangered species, historical sites and clean water among other statutes that require detailed review of environmental impacts in order to construct the vehicle barrier in the El Paso sector of the border. The agency said that it has the authority to do so...

