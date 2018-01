Calif. AG Warns Against Illegally Giving Worker Info To ICE

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- California businesses that illegally share private information about their employees with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are in violation of two new state laws and could find themselves facing prosecution and fines of up to $10,000, the state’s attorney general said at a Thursday news conference.



Responding to rumors of potential ICE raids throughout the state, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he wanted to make sure people, including federal officials, understood what their rights and responsibilities are under the law. He pointed to two...

