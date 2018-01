Los Angeles Times Staff Vote 248-44 To Join Union

Law360, San Jose (January 19, 2018, 6:34 PM EST) -- Newsroom employees at the Los Angeles Times voted decidedly to unionize, with a final tally of 288-44, the NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America announced Friday, marking the first time in the newspaper's 136-year history that its journalists have voted to form a union.



On Friday, the organizing committee for the Los Angeles Times workers posted a note on its website celebrating the vote, which was cast by reporters, copy editors, photographers and other staffers.



“We've long been a proud voice for our readers,” it states. “Finally, we...

