3rd Circ. Affirms Medco's Win In FCA Kickback Suit

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled in a precedential decision Friday that a whistleblower suit alleging Medco Health Solutions Inc. flouted the False Claims Act by engaging in a kickback scheme could not proceed without establishing a link between the scheme and the Medicare and Medicaid patients whose claims the government reimbursed.



The appellate panel ruled that the standard set by a lower court in striking down the suit was too stringent, but that Steve Greenfield still did not meet the requirements under the FCA to proceed with...

