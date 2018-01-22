Expert Analysis

Rebutting Presumption Of Reliance: Lessons From 2nd Circ.

By Brad Karp, Susanna Buergel, Andrew Ehrlich and Audra Soloway January 22, 2018, 2:51 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 2:51 PM EST) -- In Arkansas Teachers Retirement System v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., No. 16-250 (2d Cir. Jan. 12, 2018), the Second Circuit vacated the certification of a securities fraud class action due to two errors by the district court in its rejection of defendants’ rebuttal of the fraud-on-the-market presumption of reliance. First, the Second Circuit held that the district court’s statement that the defendants had failed to “conclusively” prove a “complete absence of price impact” created doubt as to whether the district court had correctly applied the preponderance...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular