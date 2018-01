TierOne CEO’s 11-Year, $3M Sentence Confirmed By 8th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:55 PM EST) -- A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a challenge by the former CEO of Nebraska’s failed TierOne Bank of his conviction, 11-year prison sentence and $3.1 million fine, saying jurors and the judge who oversaw the case made the appropriate decisions.



Gilbert G. Lundstrom, 76, was convicted of conspiracy and fraud in 2015 for his efforts to cover up the poor performance of massive loans the bank had extended to finance real estate projects in the lead-up to the financial crisis of 2008. He argued that the...

