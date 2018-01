Mass. Justices Revive Condo Owners' Hazardous Waste Suit

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- Massachusetts’ highest court on Friday gave the owners of some units at the Grand Manor Condominium Association in Lowell another shot at their bid to make the city pay them millions of dollars for damaging their property by releasing hazardous materials like lead and arsenic when operating it as a dump.



The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court vacated a jury’s finding that the state law property damage claim the owners of the condominium units asserted against Lowell was barred by the applicable three-year statute of limitations, remanding...

