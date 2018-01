Jason Natural Can’t Quash Deodorant Labeling Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 19, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- Jason Natural Products Inc. lost a bid Friday to nix a proposed class action by consumers who claim they were misled by a “pure natural” label on its deodorant, when a California federal judge said that a jury should decide if the label is misleading to a reasonable consumer.



U.S. District Judge Edward Chen admitted prior cases “go in divergent directions” about what could be considered natural and what claims were allowable puffery. He said the “pure natural” and “naturally fresh” claims on Jason deodorant packaging...

