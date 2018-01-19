Ex-Mass. Authority Worker Awarded $1.2M For Wrongful Firing

By Alison Noon

Law360, Boston (January 19, 2018, 9:48 PM EST) -- Massachusetts jurors have awarded $1.2 million in damages to a former state worker they decided was wrongfully terminated for taking medical leave and planning to use it again to remove painful nerve tumors from both of his feet.

After a six-day trial and seven hours of deliberations, jurors Thursday ordered the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to compensate its former data resources manager and 11-year veteran of the agency Richard DaPrato for unlawfully discriminating and retaliating against him in 2015.

Suffolk County Superior Court documents show DaPrato...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular