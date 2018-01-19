Ex-Mass. Authority Worker Awarded $1.2M For Wrongful Firing

Law360, Boston (January 19, 2018, 9:48 PM EST) -- Massachusetts jurors have awarded $1.2 million in damages to a former state worker they decided was wrongfully terminated for taking medical leave and planning to use it again to remove painful nerve tumors from both of his feet.



After a six-day trial and seven hours of deliberations, jurors Thursday ordered the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to compensate its former data resources manager and 11-year veteran of the agency Richard DaPrato for unlawfully discriminating and retaliating against him in 2015.



Suffolk County Superior Court documents show DaPrato...

