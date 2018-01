Abbott, Plaintiffs Seek Stay Of Depakote Suits, Pending Talks

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 5:20 PM EST) -- Abbott Laboratories Inc. and AbbVie Inc., along with more than 200 plaintiffs, asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to pause dozens of cases over birth defects allegedly caused by a seizure medication, as the drugmakers participate in settlement negotiations.



The parties didn’t provide specifics about the discussions, which could end allegations that the anticonvulsant drug Depakote has caused birth defects. Counsel for the parties didn’t respond Friday to requests for details.



“The plaintiffs and defendants Abbott Laboratories Inc. and AbbVie Inc. jointly ask that the court...

