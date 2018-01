High Court Agrees To Review Trump's Travel Ban

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 2:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to review whether the third iteration of the Trump administration’s ban on travel to the U.S. by nationals of several predominantly Muslim countries is unconstitutional and violates federal immigration law.



The high court agreed to assess the bid to impose a variety of travel restrictions for nationals of Chad, Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia, along with North Korea and Venezuela. (AP) The high court agreed to assess whether the bid to impose a variety of travel restrictions for nationals...

