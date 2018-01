NY Judge Reverses Standing Ax In Excellus Breach Row

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 11:19 PM EST) -- The New York federal judge overseeing consolidated actions over a 2015 data breach at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield on Friday reinstated claims brought by customers who claimed their data had been exposed but not misused, reversing her earlier decision that these plaintiffs hadn't alleged an injury sufficient to establish Article III standing.



In response to a motion filed by Excellus to ax the dispute, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford in a mixed ruling last February found that the four named plaintiffs who had failed to allege...

To view the full article, register now.