FTC Wants More Info On Broadcom Bid For Qualcomm

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 10:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is looking for additional information from Broadcom Ltd. as part of an antitrust review process into its ongoing attempt to take over Qualcomm Inc., the semiconductor technology company said in a statement Friday.



Broadcom said this is the second information request by the FTC under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, coming as the company continues a campaign to acquire California based-Qualcomm that has stretched on for more than two months. Despite an offer by Broadcom to pay $70 for each Qualcomm share, Qualcomm has...

