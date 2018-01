7th Circ. Won't Revive Claims Of 1,000 Pfizer Suits In MDL

Law360, Chicago (January 19, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday declined to revive claims in more than 1,000 lawsuits against Pfizer Inc. included in the multidistrict litigation for testosterone replacement therapy drugs, finding the suits’ state law claims about the company’s drug Depo-Testosterone were preempted by federal drug regulations.



The appellate court agreed with the district court judge overseeing the MDL that Pfizer was barred from changing the label on Depo-Testosterone to include additional warnings by FDA regulations governing generic-drug makers and a U.S. Supreme Court decision interpreting them. Therefore, the...

