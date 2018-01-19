Media Groups Fight To Undo FCC Ownership Deregulation

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- Two media organizations have launched a challenge to the Federal Communications Commission’s deregulation of its broadcast media ownership rules, telling the Third Circuit that the agency slashed important diversity safeguards without ample justification.



In the petition, filed Tuesday by Prometheus Radio and the Media Mobilizing Project, the groups said the FCC moved forward with its November vote to nix ownership controls although years of record-keeping and previous court rulings suggested the move was unsupported.



The agency “arbitrarily and capriciously draws opposite policy conclusions with respect to...

