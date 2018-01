11th Circ. Won't Lower 10½-Year Medicare Fraud Sentence

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday affirmed the 10½-year sentence of a convicted conspirator in a $2.5 million Medicare fraud scheme, rejecting his claim that it was unconstitutional for him to receive a longer sentence than his co-defendants because he went to trial and they pled guilty.



The appeals panel found that the district court did not abuse its discretion, as Raciel Leon's presentence investigation report provided a recommended sentencing range of 121 to 151 months, or about 10 to 12 years, on charges that he and...

To view the full article, register now.