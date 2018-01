How The Climate Changed For Renewables In 2017

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:03 PM EST) -- When it came to renewable energy, 2017 ended much as it began: with much uncertainty, and movement by the Trump administration to repeal, or at least significantly modify, the Clean Power Plan.



But 2017 also had its bright spots for renewables. Several states advanced key renewable energy objectives and, despite earlier threats, Congress did not repeal the production tax credit for wind energy or the investment tax credit that is highly valuable to solar developers. Here’s a breakdown of some of the big headlines from 2017....

