Anthem Can't Escape Suit Over Prosthetic Coverage

Law360, San Francisco (January 22, 2018, 2:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused on Friday to toss a proposed class action alleging Anthem Inc. and its subsidiary wrongfully deny coverage for lower limb prostheses, finding that Anthem “had a hand” in developing the insurance policy’s guidelines and that’s enough to keep it in the suit.



U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II rejected Anthem’s arguments that it is not a proper defendant in the case, since its subsidiary, Anthem UM Services Inc., is the insurance plan administrator. The judge said the lawsuit sufficiently alleges...

