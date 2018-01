ACLU Fees Clipped In Suit Over ICE Asylum Seeker Info

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 9:20 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Friday pared back an attorneys’ fees and costs request by the ACLU and a refugee center in their case against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over access to documents related to asylum seekers, finding some of the fees excessive.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley reduced by $13,420 a revised, $76,805 fees request by the American Civil Liberties Union Immigrants’ Rights Project and the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies at the University of California's Hastings College of the Law....

