9th Circ. Won’t Revisit Tribes’ Right To Hunt Whales

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 1:53 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit said Friday it won’t revisit a panel decision backing a lower court’s finding that the federal government gave the Quileute Indian Tribe and Quinault Indian Nation the right to hunt whales and seals when it granted both the “right of taking fish” in a treaty signed in 1855.



In a brief ruling, the appellate court declined panel rehearing and en banc rehearing bids from the state of Washington and the Makah Indian Tribe. While the panel in October agreed with the Makah Indian...

