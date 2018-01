Furniture Co. Wants FCA Duty Evasion Suit Tossed

Law360, Houston (January 22, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- Florida-based Blue Furniture Solutions LLC asked a Texas federal judge on Friday to toss a False Claims Act suit alleging its related company XMillenium LLC evaded millions of dollars of anti-dumping duties and customs fees, saying the federal government hasn’t adequately alleged it participated in a scheme to undervalue imported goods.



Blue Furniture told the court that the lawsuit, initially filed by Indiana-based furniture manufacturer University Loft Co. in July 2015 and joined by the government in April, is “devoid of any detailed allegations” about its...

