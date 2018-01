Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Davis Wright

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 1:34 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in 2017 successfully expanded protections for reporters against revealing sources and quashed a libel claim lobbed by billionaire Sheldon Adelson against a reporter who labeled him “foul-mouthed” in a story, earning a spot among Law360’s Media & Entertainment Practice Groups of the Year.



Davis Wright scored a win for a small news company that focuses on reporting on the distressed-debt markets by overturning a New York state judge’s ruling that said its reporters were not protected by a shield law because it...

To view the full article, register now.