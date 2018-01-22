Deals Rumor Mill: Walmart, Toshiba, Dalian Wanda

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:42 PM EST) -- Walmart Stores Inc. is considering selling a stake in its Brazilian operations, a Sunday report from Reuters said. According to the outlet’s anonymous sources, the retail giant is discussing the sale with buyout firm Advent International Corp., among others, and retained Goldman Sachs & Co. as an adviser. Reuters noted that GP Investments Ltd. and Acon Investments LLC are additionally interested in the business, adding that the retailer began courting buyout firms after other retailers had no interest in the unit. Walmart reportedly began sussing out...

