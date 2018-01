Chinese Investors Sue Over Alleged $60M EB-5 Fraud

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:01 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Chinese nationals on Friday accused a number of Idaho real estate companies of fraudulently obtaining over $60 million from investors by assuring them their funds would be used for “zero risk” investments in order to secure permanent green cards under the EB-5 visa program.



Over 120 Chinese investors were scammed by Sima Muroff and others, according to the complaint filed in federal court, as the investments were not zero-risk and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services later issued a notice of intent to...

