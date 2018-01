$1B PennEast Pipeline Gets FERC Greenlight Amid Concerns

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission late Friday approved the construction of the controversial $1 billion PennEast gas pipeline running through Pennsylvania and New Jersey by a 4-1 vote, with commissioners expressing reservations over the project's impact on landowners and opponents vowing to fight it at the state level.



In issuing a construction certificate, FERC said the benefits for markets and consumers would outweigh impacts on landowners, local communities and others. The 116-mile pipeline would ship gas from Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale to New Jersey and gas markets...

