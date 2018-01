NY DAs Urged To Slash Campaign Donations From Attorneys

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- New York district attorneys should be “blind” to their campaign donors and dramatically lower the cap on contributions from lawyers with cases before their offices, according to a Monday report from Columbia Law School.



The report, commissioned by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance last year after he came under scrutiny for campaign cash he took from lawyers for Harvey Weinstein and Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., also calls on a complete ban on contributions from any participant in a case.



The report from the law school's Center...

