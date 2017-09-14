Supreme Court Refuses Fla. Keys Property Rights Case

Law360, Miami (January 22, 2018, 3:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up the appeal of the owner of a Florida Keys island who alleged that increasingly restrictive development regulations have eroded his property rights.



The high court denied certiorari to Charles Ganson, who as the representative for the estate of Gordon and Molly Beyer argued that the zoning of the 9-acre Bamboo Key as a bird rookery violated the U.S. Constitution’s protections against taking property from private owners for public use without just compensation.



Florida’s Third District Court of...

