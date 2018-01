German Surgical Toolmaker Cut From NJ Cancer Death Suit

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:23 PM EST) -- A New Jersey judge has released a German surgical toolmaker on jurisdictional grounds from a wrongful death suit alleging a device used to treat a now-deceased patient’s uterine fibroids caused her to develop cancer, leaving hospital entities and staff and the toolmaker's subsidiary to face the claims.



Karl Storz SE & Co. KG developed the Rotocut power morcellator used to treat Sumaira Khan but relied on California-based subsidiary Karl Storz Endoscopy-America Inc. to design, manufacture and distribute the product in the United States, according to Bergen...

