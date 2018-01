Russia’s Mail.Ru To Pay $100M For Esports Co. ESforce

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:21 PM EST) -- Russia’s Mail.Ru Group Ltd. said Monday it will buy global electronic sports company ESforce in an approximately $100 million deal that will give the internet giant control of a major online and physical presence in the up-and-coming esports space.



The deal will allow Mail.Ru — a company specializing in social media and email services — to expand its current online gaming platform into the esports industry. Mail.Ru said the price tag will be reduced by the amount of outstanding debt held by ESforce at closing, and...

