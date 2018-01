Texas Panel Backs Toss Of Bedsore Case Against Med Center

Law360, Houston (January 22, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel has upheld the dismissal of a medical malpractice lawsuit brought against the East Texas Medical Center Tyler on behalf of two patients who alleged negligent care led them to contract bedsores, agreeing with a trial court that the expert reports submitted to back up the claims were insufficient.



Texas' 12th Court of Appeals issued an opinion Thursday siding with the facility and against Jennifer Sampson, who had brought the lawsuit as representative of the estates of now-deceased patients Sindy Jane Hamilton and...

To view the full article, register now.