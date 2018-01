California's OSHA Passes New Housekeeper Injury Rules

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- California’s health and safety watchdog agency has created new rules intended to reduce injuries that hotel housekeepers often sustain from carrying overly heavy loads, as well as new protections against sexual harassment and assault, according to hospitality workers union Unite Here.



California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, in its 5-0 vote on Thursday approved the new section, numbered 3345, for Title 8 of the state’s code of regulations for industrial relations. The section adds rules intended to control the risk of...

