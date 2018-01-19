Watchdog Sues OSHA, Says It Shields Injury, Illness Info

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- Watchdog group Public Citizen announced Monday that it has sued the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for illegally withholding records from public disclosure about workplace injuries and illnesses that businesses were required to submit under an Obama-era regulation.



The lawsuit, filed Friday, claims the electronic records made pursuant to the Obama administration’s 2016 injury and illness reporting rule, which requires certain employers to electronically submit information about workplace injuries and illnesses for a publicly available database, should have been disclosed following a Freedom of Information Act...

