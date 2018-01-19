Watchdog Sues OSHA, Says It Shields Injury, Illness Info

By Vin Gurrieri

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- Watchdog group Public Citizen announced Monday that it has sued the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for illegally withholding records from public disclosure about workplace injuries and illnesses that businesses were required to submit under an Obama-era regulation.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, claims the electronic records made pursuant to the Obama administration’s 2016 injury and illness reporting rule, which requires certain employers to electronically submit information about workplace injuries and illnesses for a publicly available database, should have been disclosed following a Freedom of Information Act...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

PUBLIC CITIZEN FOUNDATION v. UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF LABOR et al


Case Number

1:18-cv-00117

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Freedom of Information Act

Judge

Emmet G. Sullivan

Date Filed

January 19, 2018

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular