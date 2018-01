Union Tells 9th Circ. To Uphold NLRB Email Use Standard

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Communications Workers of America on Friday pushed the Ninth Circuit to uphold the National Labor Relations Board’s landmark ruling allowing workers to use employer email systems for union business, while also asking the appellate court to order that the board go further with its notice posting penalty.



The union asked the Ninth Circuit to let stand a 2014 NLRB decision that said workers can use work email on personal time to, for example, join or assist unions or engage in concerted activity for workers' mutual...

To view the full article, register now.